TNT Buys ‘Liars Club’ Dramedy-Thriller From Amy Rutberg, Paul Giamatti & Christopher Silber

EXCLUSIVE: TNT has put in development Liars Club, a one-hour dramedy/thriller from actress and writer Amy Rutberg (Netflix’s Daredevil), Paul Giamatti and Dan Carey’s Touchy Feely Films, NCIS: New Orleans showrunner Christopher Silber and CBS TV Studios, where Touch Feely Films and Silber are under deals.

Written by Rutberg, Liars Club is a show about a woman with a unique skill set and a dark history leading two very different lives – one adorned in the trappings of Connecticut country clubs and house parties, the other drenched in the murk of the underground New York gambling circuit. After years on the straight and narrow she delves into her past as a card hustler in a last ditch effort to save her family from financial ruin and scandal. It’s part character comedy, part thriller… and all bluff.

Silber executive produces with Giamatti and Carey for Touchy Feely Films. Rutberg is co-executive producer. CBS TV Studios is the studio.

Liars Club is the first network sale for Rutberg, who wrote the script on spec, drawing from personal experience. She spent her formative years in New York theatre and underground poker clubs.

As an actress, Rutberg is best known for her role as Marci Stahl in the Marvel/Netflix shows Daredevil and The Defenders. She recently has been recurring on NCIS: New Orleans, working with Silber.

Rutberg also is a regular sketch performer on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. She is repped by Vanguard Management Group, Abrams Artists Theatrical, and David Hiller at HJTH.

On the broadcast side, Silber sold supernatural drama Soul Survivor with Fulwell 73 to CBS this season.

Giamatti and Carey’s Touchy Feely Films most recently produced AMC’s praised series Lodge 49. Previously, they produced the series Outsiders for WGN America as well as films Cold Souls, All Is Bright and John Dies at the End. Touchy Feely is repped by UTA.