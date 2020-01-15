TruTV has ordered Tirdy Works, an unscripted sitcom set in a small rural town with four paved roads and a booming new business: arts and crafts created out of moose turds. Set in Somerville, Maine, the series is described as an off-kilter look at entrepreneurship, parenthood and life told through the eyes of artist Mary Winchenbach and her family. Watch a promo above.

The announcement was made today during TruTV’s panel at the TCA winter press tour.

What started with a single turd and a simple concept, Mary’s moose-poop creations took America by storm after a local news story went viral. Helping Mary bring her art to the masses are her longtime partner Deb, teenage daughter Katie, and a colorful cast of locals including self-described “bitch on the hill” Tammi. In order to make all their dreams come true, Mary must bring the townspeople together to help her growing business, all the while juggling her family and a house full of turds. But winter is coming — can this pot-smoking, wise-cracking, working class hero deliver before the cold snap hits?

“Tirdy Works is a hysterical, inside-look at an unconventional business that rallies an entire community together,” said said Brett Weitz, general manager of TBS, TNT, and truTV. “Viewers may be surprised at where Mary’s art originates, but the series will showcase the wild and often absurd situations that occur to keep her business afloat.”

Tirdy Works is produced by Scout Productions with David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric and showrunner Chad Greulach serving as executive producers. Michel Bloom executive produces for Bongo Pictures.