Tina Fey Producing ‘Girls5Eva’ Girl Group Original Comedy Series For NBCU’s Peacock

30 Rock creator and star Tina Fey took the stage at NBCUniversal’s 30 Rock headquarters to announce that she is executive producing one of the first original series for NBCU’s upcoming streaming platform, Peacock.

Girls5Eva is a comedy about a one-hit-wonder girl group from the ’90s that reunites to give their pop star dreams one more shot.

Back in Studio 8H where she rose to stardom as a writer and performer on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, Fey gave more details about the new series while also taking a crack at fellow NBC star, The Voice host Carson Daly.

Girls5Eva “is written by the incredibly talented Meredith Scardino who I worked with on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” Fey said. “It’s the story of a former ’90s girl group — all of whom have been engaged to Carson Daly — who decide to risk everything and get the band back together. In a way, that is what Peacock is doing — getting the band back together.”

Scardino executive produces with Fey via her Little Stranger banner, Fey’s close collaborator Robert Carlock via his Bevel Gears, Jeff Richmond, 3 Arts’ David Miner and Little Stranger’s Eric Gurian. Universal Television, where Fey is based, is the studio.

In addition to Girls5Eva, Peacock will be home of Fey’s 30 Rock.

Late Show with David Letterman, The Colbert Report and SNL alumna Scardino served as co-executive producer on Fey and Carlock’s Netflix comedy series The Unreakable Kimmy Schmidt.