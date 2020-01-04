Time’s Up Movement Issues Safety Guide On Auditions, Nudity And Sex Scenes

Time’s Up has issued “Working In Entertainment,” a 35-page safety guide for actor auditions that outlines real-life situations that may put them in uncomfortable positions.

The guide covers nudity, auditions, sexual acts and such potential scenarios as a casting director asking for a hotel room visit.

More than two dozen collaborators were thanked for their contributions to the guide, including Alysia Reiner of Netflix’s Orange is the New Black, Alyssa Milano from Who’s the Boss, America Ferrera from Superstore, Natalie Portman of the Star Wars prequels, and Brie Larson of Marvel’s Captain Marvel film.

The first volume is titled “Your Rights in Nude, Intimate and Sex Scenes,” followed by “Your Rights in Auditions” and “Your Right to Report Sexual Misconduct and Harassment.”

Time’s Up was started in 2018 in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

“If something doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t,” the guide says. “If it seems like a red flag, it probably is. It’s okay to say ‘no’, to speak up, and to leave situations that make you uncomfortable. No role, job, or relationship is worth compromising your physical or emotional safety.”

The guide includes contact information for the US Equal Opportunity Commission, the Rape, Abuse & Incest Network, Time’s Up, The Actors Fund and Women in Film Sexual Harassment Helpline.