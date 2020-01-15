Tilda Swinton To Receive Prestigious BFI Fellowship

Tilda Swinton will receive a British Film Institute (BFI) Fellowship this year, joining the likes of Martin Scorsese and Akira Kurosawa, in recognition of her “her great contribution to film culture, independent film exhibition and philanthropy”.

Swinton will be awarded the prize at the BFI Chair’s annual dinner, hosted by BFI Chair and Warner Bros UK chief Josh Berger on March 2.

The Fellowship will be accompanied by a Tilda Swinton season at the BFI’s Southbank venue in March, featuring screenings of her work and inspirations, alongside an in conversation event on March 3.

Swinton has had an eclectic and international career, working regularly with directors including Luca Guadagnino, Wes Anderson, Jim Jarmusch, Joanna Hogg and the Coen brothers. She was an Oscar winner in 2008 for her supporting turn in Michael Clayton.

Coming up this year, she has the second part of Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir, Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, and Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Memoria.

Swinton began her career working with English artist and filmmaker Derek Jarman, who gave her her first film role in 1986 pic Caravaggio, which was backed by the BFI. The actress joins Jarman as a BFI Fellow, alongside figures such as Judi Dench, David Lean, John Hurt, and Steve McQueen.