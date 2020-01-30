Tiffany Haddish To Exec Produce Aida Rodriguez Comedy In Works At HBO Max

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has put in development a single-camera half-hour comedy based on the life of comedian Aida Rodriguez, starring and co-written by Rodriguez, and executive produced by Tiffany Haddish and her She Ready Productions.

Co-written by Rodriguez, Chris Case (Legit) and Nastaran Dibai (Resident Alien), the project examines the struggle of an Afro-Latina comedian (Rodriguez) who is trying to kick start a career while raising two very different teenagers on her own over multiple time zones. It is an uplifting story of survival and triumph in the face of a darkly funny Miami ghetto upbringing, where she learned skills that allowed her to thrive and survive.

Rodriguez, Case and Dibai executive produce with Haddish via She Ready Productions and Evan Silverberg and Daniel Rappaport for Management 360.

Rodriguez was one of six comedians whose half-hour stand-up specials were featured by Haddish in Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready for Netflix. Rodriguez is an Afro-Latina comedian, writer and actress who made history as the first Latina to appear in two specials aired in one month on both HBO and Showtime. Rodriguez has also appeared on Comedy Central’s The Nightly Show, the finals of NBC Last Comic Standing, is a five-time host of the PBS Imagen Awards, and regular panelist on The Young Turks. She is repped by APA and Cohen Gardner.

Case was executive producer on Legit for FX. He also wrote the Eddie Murphy project Soul Soul Soul at Netflix, and has projects set at CBS and Fox this season. His resume also includes series Spin City, Reba, Titus, Mad About You, and Sin City Saints. He’s repped by Evan Silverberg at Management 360, and attorney Jared Levine.

Dibai currently serves as co-executive producer on Syfy’s upcoming series, Resident Alien. She also recently served as executive producer on Dear White People for Netflix, based on the critically acclaimed film. She is repped by Verve, New Wave Entertainment, and Jackoway Tyerman.

Recent projects under Haddish’s She Ready banner include Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready and Haddish’s one-hour comedy special Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah, both of which were released on Netflix. On-screen, she will next star opposite Octavia Spencer in the Netflix limited series Self Made: Inspired By The Life of Madam C.J. Walker and will appear in the film Bad Trip. She currently stars opposite Tracy Morgan on the TBS comedy series The Last O.G. and hosts ABC’s Kids Say The Darndest Things. Her additional upcoming projects include Down Under Cover, opposite Chris Hemsworth, and Here Today, opposite Billy Crystal. Haddish is repped by Artists First, UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.