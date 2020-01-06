‘Dark Knight’ Star Christian Bale In Talks For Marvel’s ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

Christian Bale is in talks to join Marvel’s Thor: Love & Thunder which Taika Waititi is directing for Disney.

Bale’s previous streak in a comic book movie was Warner Bros.’ Chistopher Nolan Dark Knight trilogy as Batman/Bruce Wayne.

Thor: Love & Thunder opens on Nov. 5, 2021. Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor along with Natalie Portman returning to the series after last appearing in 2013’s Thor: The Dark World.

Bale wasn’t at the Globes yesterday was he was sick. He was up for his fifth Golden Globe nomination for playing race car driver Ken Miles in James Mangold’s Ford v. Ferrari which has cleared well over $200M at the global box office. Bale is also up for Best Actor Lead at the Screens Actors Guild awards on Jan. 19.

Marvel announced Thor: Love and Thunder at last July’s San Diego Comic-Con. The tease is that Portman will be the first female Thor on screen. The three Thor movies have grossed over $1.9 billion worldwide.