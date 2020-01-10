‘This Week At The Comedy Cellar’ Renewed For Season 3 By Comedy Central

Comedy Central has ordered a third season of its weekly stand-up series This Week at the Comedy Cellar. The six-episode Season 3 will premiere Friday, February 21 at 11 PM.



This Week at the Comedy Cellar showcases the best stand-up sets from the stage of New York’s most famous comedy club. The series will hit a variety of topics week to week, providing fans with an intimate view of the performances along with offstage discussions among the comics.

Interspersed among the stand-up sets is a look at the famed Comedy Cellar “comics’ table,” where featured comedians converse and engage in good-natured ribbing. Each episode also features a Comic Spotlight profiling a specific comedian from the series.

“We’re excited for the return of This Week at the Comedy Cellar which has resonated with comics and fans alike since its debut in 2018,” said Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, Co-Heads of Original Content for Comedy Central.

This Week at the Comedy Cellar is originated by Executive Producer Noam Dworman, for the Comedy Cellar. Michael Hirschorn and Jessica Antonini from Ish Entertainment, Ray Ellin, and Ted Tremper, who returns as showrunner, are also Executive Producers.