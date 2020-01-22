‘This Is Us’ Tops Tuesday Night Ratings; ‘The Conners’ Dips In Return

NBC’s This Is Us won Tuesday in primetime with a 1.4 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 6.50 million viewers, with the rating steady compared with a week ago. It helped the network top the night in the demo, while CBS’ crime dramas took total viewers.

Ellen’s Game of Games (1.0, 4.70) led off NBC’s night on par with last week. At 10 PM, New Amsterdam (0.7, 4.70M) dipped a tenth.

CBS’ NCIS (1.0, 11.23M) held steady and was Tuesday’s most watched program. FBI (0.9, 9.20M) also saw a boost, and FBI: Most Wanted (0.7, 6.55M) dipped a tenth but both won their time slots.

ABC’s The Conners (1.0, 5.41M) returned after a hiatus and ticked down to kick off a comedy block that included a steady Bless This Mess (0.6, 3.28M); Mixed-ish (0.5, 2.37M), down two tenths; and Black-ish (0.5, 2.23M) which was even. Rounding out the night was Emergence (0.3, 1.98M), which also managed to hold steady.

After last week’s crossover events, the CW debuted its Arrow spinoff Green Arrow and the Canaries (0.3, 921,000), which gave it a season high. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (0.2, 720,000) followed and took a three-tenths hit.

At Fox, The Resident (0.7, 3.98M) and Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back (0.6, 2.12M) were both even.