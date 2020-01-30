‘The Young And The Restless’ Renewed Through 2024 By CBS

CBS has renewed its long-running top daytime drama The Young and the Restless for four more years, taking it through 2024.

“Having the #1 show for any length of time in any daypart is a tremendous accomplishment,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “But The Young and the Restless has been daytime’s top drama for over three decades. The last time any other show was on top, Ronald Reagan was president and the Berlin Wall was still standing. It’s a remarkable achievement and a testament to the extraordinary cast, gifted writers, talented producers, and supremely passionate fans, as well as our tremendous partnership with Sony Pictures Television.”



The Young and the Restless currently leads all other daytime dramas in viewers (4.11 million), women 25-54 (1.0) and women 18-49 (0.6).

“We are thrilled to continue the legacy of The Young and the Restless at CBS, as this renewal will take us to our 50th anniversary in 2023, and beyond,” added Steve Kent, Senior Executive Vice President, Programming, Sony Pictures Television. “The iconic characters created by William J. Bell and Lee Philip Bell 47 years ago continue to captivate audiences in the U.S. and across the globe, and we look forward to building on the dynamic storylines featuring these beloved characters.”

Created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, The Young and the Restless revolves around the loves, enmities, hopes and fears of the residents of the fictional Midwestern town of Genoa City.

The series is produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Company in association with Sony Pictures Television. Anthony Morina

executive produces. Josh Griffith is co-executive producer and head writer. John Fisher and Lisa DeCazotte are supervising producers. Matthew J. Olsen and Jonathan Fishman are producers.