‘The World According To Jeff Goldblum’ Renewed For Season 2 On Disney+

Disney+ said Friday that it has ordered a second season of The World According to Jeff Goldblum, the streaming service’s first original series from National Geographic. The series is wrapping up its Season 1 run with its last episode set for January 24. National Geographic Global Television Networks president Courteney Monroe just made the announcement at TCA.

A 10-episode Season 2 is now in the works. Season 1, which bowed November 12 when Disney’s direct-to-consumer service launched, is 12 episodes.

In The World According to Jeff Goldblum, host Goldblum travels across the country to explose the fascinating truths behind familiar objects we all know and love, from sneakers to coffee.

“Jeff has captured the imagination and curiosity of our audience with his distinct perspective and illuminating adventures,” said Ricky Strauss, president, Content & Marketing, Disney+. “We can’t wait to see where Jeff and our partners at National Geographic take us in season two.”

The series is produced by Nutopia, with Jane Root and Arif Nurmohamed executive producing alongside Goldblum and Keith Addis.

National Geographic is one of the five main content verticals on the Disney+ service alongside cororate siblings Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars.