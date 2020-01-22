Netflix Sets ‘The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf’ Anime Movie

Hot of Netlfix’s reveal during its Q4 earnings report yesterday that its fantasy series The Witcher is on track to become the streaming giant’s most successful Season 1 show ever, it said Wednesday that it has greenlighted an anime feature film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

The logline: The world of The Witcher expands in this anime film that explores a powerful new threat facing The Continent. The project is from The Witcher series producers Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Beau DeMayo, along with the Korean animation studio Studio Mir animation studio whose credits include Netflix’s Voltron: Legendary Defender.

The Witcher series stars Henry Cavill as the grim Geralt of Rivia, the bane of supernatural beasties, in a story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified.

In its quarterly investor letter Tuesday, Netflix said it saw its best result yet for a first-season original TV series with The Witcher. Through its first four weeks of release, 76 million member households chose to watch the action fantasy according to the company’s new metric.

The Witcher series was also one of Netflix’s most popular shows of 2019, after all of its eight episodes debuted December 20. It was renewed for an eight-episode second season ahead of that for a 2011 bow.

No word on a release date for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, but it could fill the gap between seasons of the series, which is based on the namesake fantasy novels but best known through the bestselling role-playing video game franchise.