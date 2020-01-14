While Amazon co-head of TV Vernon Sanders couldn’t give an exact date as to when we’ll finally see the series adaptation of Robert Jordan’s fantasy book series The Wheel of Time, he confirmed today at TCA that “we’re well underway with production. We love what we’ve seen so far.”

“As you know these big world building shows take some time to craft. There will be news as the year progresses on the series. But we feel incredibly optimistic about the show,” added Sanders on the Sony Pictures Television production.

“We haven’t seen the first cut, but the material coming out of production looks incredible” said Amazon Studios boss Jennifer Salke.

Sanders said “I have a quarter I’m thinking of (in regards to its launch) but it’s too soon to say right now.”

The Wheel of Time is set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it. The story follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity. The cast includes Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, as well as Madeleine Madden as Egwene Al’Vere), Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara), Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve and Josha Stradowski as Rand Al’Thor among others.

The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.). Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment (Winter Dragon), Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Darren Lemke (Shazam!), Marigo Kehoe and Uta Briesewitz also will serve as executive producers, with Briesewitz set to direct the first two episodes. Pike will serve as producer.