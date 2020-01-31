‘The View’ Co-Host Meghan McCain Confirms Abby Huntsman Feud, Denies Other Show Problems

Meghan McCain has given her side of the story on what happened with former The View co-host Abby Huntsman, confirming for the first time that rumors of a feud were not wrong.

Speaking on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, McCain said she battled behind the scenes with Huntsman, but has since made up with her. .

Huntsman claimed earlier in January that she was leaving The View to join her father’s Utah gubernatorial campaign. But insiders suggested battles with McCain and drama with others on the show played a larger part in her departure.

“Abby and I have been friends for over 10 years,” McCain said Wednesday. “Our parents were friends in politics, we worked at Fox together. Part of the reason she came to The View is because we were friends. We are still very good friends. We are very close. I just talked to her yesterday morning. She’s campaigning with her dad. I think she was genuinely conflicted about her dad running for governor and her not helping, and that is the reason why she left.”