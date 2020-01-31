But, McCain added, “We did get in a fight, which is a very small fight and a friend fight, and all friendships have ups and downs. It was sort of bizarre for me, and I think bizarre for her, to have — the fact that we got in one fight the two years that we worked together on the show, to be put under dissection in the media, to be weaponized.”
‘The View’ Co-Host Meghan McCain Confirms Abby Huntsman Feud, Denies Other Show Problems
Meghan McCain has given her side of the story on what happened with former The View co-host Abby Huntsman, confirming for the first time that rumors of a feud were not wrong.
Speaking on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, McCain said she battled behind the scenes with Huntsman, but has since made up with her. .
Huntsman claimed earlier in January that she was leaving The View to join her father’s Utah gubernatorial campaign. But insiders suggested battles with McCain and drama with others on the show played a larger part in her departure.
“Abby and I have been friends for over 10 years,” McCain said Wednesday. “Our parents were friends in politics, we worked at Fox together. Part of the reason she came to The View is because we were friends. We are still very good friends. We are very close. I just talked to her yesterday morning. She’s campaigning with her dad. I think she was genuinely conflicted about her dad running for governor and her not helping, and that is the reason why she left.”
But, McCain added, “We did get in a fight, which is a very small fight and a friend fight, and all friendships have ups and downs. It was sort of bizarre for me, and I think bizarre for her, to have — the fact that we got in one fight the two years that we worked together on the show, to be put under dissection in the media, to be weaponized.”
McCain said Huntsman leaving the show created an opportunity for the rumors about them warring to cease.
“This has been a really, really rough few weeks for me because I didn’t want her to go, selfishly, because I thought she was an amazing co-host and just having a friend there has been lovely,” said McCain. “But it’s been really emotionally taxing to have like our friendship used this way in the media. It’s taken a real toll on me.”
McCain also talked about her relationshp with other panelists on The View, which have been speculated to be rocky behind the scenes. The other panelists are rumored not to be speaking with her.
McCain said she would only leave if Whoopi Goldberg decided her time was up.
“Like, Whoopi is the anchor of the show and my life there, and she always picks us up when we’re down,” McCain said. “But if she jumps, I jump. Whoopi, I adore her and I need her as the moderator.”
