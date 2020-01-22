‘The Underground Railroad’: Lily Rabe To Recur On Amazon Series

EXCLUSIVE: Lily Rabe (The Wizard Of Lies) is set for a recurring role on Amazon’s The Underground Railroad, Barry Jenkins’ adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s bestselling novel, from Jenkins’ PASTEL and Brad Pitt’s Plan B.

The story centers on young Cora, a slave on a cotton plantation in Georgia. Life is hell for all the slaves, but especially bad for Cora; an outcast even among her fellow Africans, she is coming into womanhood—where even greater pain awaits. When Caesar, a recent arrival from Virginia, tells her about the Underground Railroad, they decide to take a terrifying risk and escape.

Rabe will play Ethel Wells, Martin’s (Damon Herriman) wife and the mother of their daughter.

Directed by Oscar and Golden Globe Award-winner Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) and based on Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning and bestselling novel The Underground Railroad, the series is executive produced by Jenkins’ PASTEL and Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment.

Rabe recently wrapped HBO’s limited series The Undoing opposite Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman and directed by Susanne Bier. She’ll next be seen as the lead in HBO Max’s limited series Tell Me Your Secrets, produced by Made Up Stories.

She was last seen in the HBO movie The Wizard of Lie, directed by Barry Levinson and starring Robert De Niro and Michelle Pfeiffer. She has appeared in nearly every season of FX’s hit show American Horror Story and was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award for her role of Sister Mary Eunice in season two. She’s repped by Mosaic, WME and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.