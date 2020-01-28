Sony Pictures Classics Wins Hot Documentary ‘The Truffle Hunters’ At Sundance

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures Classics has dug out The Truffle Hunters, a documentary that got a tasty reaction since it premiered Sunday at The Prospector. The docu, directed by Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw, went for $1.5 million in a worldwide rights deal, with several distributors bidding.

The film unlocks a fascinating business success story in Northern Italy, where a group of aging men hunt in the woods for a prized quarry: the Alba truffle. These are impossible to cultivate other than the secret culture that this group employs. They employ a certain breed of dogs, which sniff out the culinary treasures, walking with their dogs at night to hide their trail. Part of their business is to keep outsiders from poaching their underground truffle supply. The truffles are a delicacy that brings huge prices in a global market catering to elite diners.

The deal is being brokered by Submarine.

The pic is A Beautiful Stories Production, a coproduction with Bow and Arrow Pictures, Park Pictures in Association with Faliro House Artemis Rising Frenesy Film. The producers are Dweck, and Kershaw, and the executive producers are Luca Guadagnino, Lance Acord, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos, Faliro House, Jim Swartz, Susan Swartz, Regina K. Scully, Leslie Berriman, Jackie Kelman Bisbee, Sam Bisbee, Geralyn White Dreyfous, Nion McEvoy, Wendy Neu, Cameron O’Reilly, Matthew Perniciaro, Patty Quillin, Michael Sherman, Lynda Weinman, Adam and Melony Lewis, and Jamie Wolf.

Dweck made his directing debut on the 2018 Sundance film The Last Race, on which Kershaw was producer and DP.

This marks the second deal for SPC on a Sundance film, as the distributor closed a preemptive deal for the Anthony Hopkins-Olivia Colman-starrer The Father, days before the fest began.