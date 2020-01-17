‘The Terror’: AMC Mulls Third Season Of Historical Horror Drama

AMC is developing a number of ideas that could be the basis for a third season of historical horror anthology drama The Terror.

The network has been pitched concepts by production company Scott Free and is talking about which would make it for a third run.

The first season of the drama, which was based on Dan Simmons’ novel and aired in 2018, was set on the frigid decks of a Victorian Era sailing ship following a doomed course, while season two, The Terror: Infamy, which premiered in August 2019, centers on a malevolent, shape-shifting force that is locked up with prisoners in a Japanese internment camp.

Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, told Deadline, “I love the concept of historical and horror. Horror is such a brilliant metaphorical way to talk about being human and the jagged emotions we feel, it’s wonderful. So, setting it in such a heightened and particular historical moment that has great stakes, such as internment camps or the north west passage, is really interesting. I’m curious how we can [continue] that franchise and look at what works. We don’t just want to keep doing the same thing, what would a season three look like.”

The first season, which is a fictionalized account of Captain Sir John Frankin’s lost expedition to the Arctic in 2845 to 1848, was developed by David Kaiganich, while the second season was created by Alexander Woo and Max Borenstein. Barnett said it would work with new creatives if a third season is commissioned.