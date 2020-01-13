Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Fulwell 73 To Make Documentary ‘Auschwitz Untold In Color’ For Britain’s More4

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Oscar Nominations: 'Joker' Leads Field With 11; The Complete List

Read the full story

The Queen “Entirely Supportive” Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Plans To Split From Royal Family

Queen Elizabeth II
Geoff Robinson/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth II has made her first comments on the dramatic news last week that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to effectively resign from the British royal family.

In a statement released on Monday following a crunch meeting between senior royals, Her Majesty said she would have “preferred” Prince Harry and Markle to have remained “full-time working members of the royal family.”

The Queen added, however, that they go with her blessing. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family,” she added.

The Queen said there will now be a “period of transition” in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “spend time in Canada and the UK,” but she acknowledged that “these are complex matters.”

The Queen, Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles took part in the so-called “Sandringham Summit” on Monday, while Markle joined the discussion on the phone from Canada. The Queen described the talks as “very constructive.” Below is her statement in full:

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family.

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the royal family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

“Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.

“These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad