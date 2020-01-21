‘The Prince’ Animated Comedy Series Satirizing British Royals Ordered By HBO Max From Gary Janetti

Amid a recent flurry of headlines surrounding the British royal family, HBO Max has greenlit The Prince, a satirical animated comedy series from Family Guy producer Gary Janetti, who also voices the title character, and 20th Century Fox TV.

The Prince, whose voice cast also includes Orlando Bloom, Condola Rashad, Lucy Punch, Tom Hollander, Alan Cumming, Frances De La Tour and Iwan Rheon, is inspired by Janetti’s popular Instagram account which has nearly one million followers and has garnered international media attention for poking fun at the British Royals (and the relentless media coverage of them) through the eyes of a young Prince George, the eldest child of Prince William and Princess Kate and a future king.

Gary Janetti Courtesy of HBO Max

Written and executive produced by Janetti, the series will follow a cartooned six-year-old Prince George, voiced by Janetti, spilling the royal “tea” on his family, followers and the British Monarchy.

Bloom stars as Prince Harry, Rashad as Meghan Markle, Punch as Kate Middleton, Hollander as both Prince Philip and Prince Charles, Cumming as George’s butler Owen, De La Tour as Queen Elizabeth, and Rheon as Prince William.

The Prince is described as a biting, satirical look at the life of Prince George of Cambridge, the youngest heir to the British throne, as he navigates the trials and tribulations of being a royal child.

Before George rules Britannia, he’ll be laying down his own laws in Janetti’s comedic take on the future King of England’s childhood as seen from the prince’s own point of view. Because his succession isn’t coming any time soon, in each episode George will find his path in life as a young prince in modern times – from the 775 rooms of Buckingham Palace to his family’s sea of corgis to primary school with commoners. The Prince also features notable characters in George’s life such as his parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, his fourth-in-line-for-the-throne little sister Charlotte, his modern Aunt Meghan and Uncle Harry, his great-grandad Philip, and – who can forget – his Gan Gan Elizabeth.

“We’re so excited to bring the world Gary’s created on Instagram over to HBO Max, where our viewers can discover what his Instagram fans already know – that George can be hilarious, shocking, and surprisingly sweet,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. “We can’t wait to see what Gary does with a bigger canvas to paint on than just a 1:1 square.”

The project was taken out by 20th TV a couple of months ago, drawing interest from multiple places and landing at HBO Max after the streamer stepped up with a straight-to-series order. It was developed before the most recent major developments and will likely be adjusted to reflect “Megxit” as Price Harry and Meghan Markle have distanced themselves from the royal family.

This is the second project for Janetti with HBO Max, joining the previously announced Brad and Gary Go To… (wt), a travel doc with Gary’s husband, popular celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, that will begin production this year. Janetti’s recent book Do You Mind If I Cancel is a New York Times bestseller.

“I’m thrilled to be working at HBO Max and bringing them yet another series about a family ruthlessly fighting for the throne,” said Janetti. Here is the latest post on his spoof Instagram account: