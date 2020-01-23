‘The Power’: Eddie Marsan Joins Amazon’s Thriller Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Ray Donovan‘s Eddie Marsan is set as a series regular opposite Leslie Mann in The Power, Amazon’s 10-episode global thriller drama series based on Naomi Alderman’s feminist sci-fi book, from Jane Featherstone’s Sister (Chernobyl). Reed Morano (The Handmaid’s Tale) is directing and executive producing The Power, which will premiere worldwide on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories.

Adapted for screen by Alderman, in The Power, all teenage girls in the world develop the power to electrocute people at will. It’s hereditary, it’s inbuilt, and it can’t be taken away from them. Coming alive to the thrill of pure power: the ability to hurt or even kill by releasing electrical jolts from their fingertips, they rapidly learn they can awaken the Power in older women. Soon enough nearly every woman in the world can do it. And then everything is different.

The subversive, multi-stranded narrative follows a series of characters including Allie, a vulnerable American foster kid who reinvents herself as a faith leader; Roxy, the daughter of a London crime boss, who revels in her new abilities; Tunde, a Nigerian journalist reporting on seismic global change; and Margot Cleary – Lopez (Mann), Mayor of Seattle; loving wife and doting mother to three kids. At least that’s what her official campaign website would tell you.

Marsan will play Bernie Monke, North London crime boss and father to Roxy. A man who lives by his own moral logic, he finds his relationship with his daughter irrevocably changed by the Power.



The Power was created by Alderman, who is leading an all-female writers’ room that includes co-executive producer Claire Wilson, co-executive producer and story consultant Sarah Quintrell, Whit Anderson, Stacy Osei-Kuffour and novelist Rebecca Levene.

Emmy winner Featherstone executive produces with fellow Emmy winner Morano and Naomi de Pear. The series is produced by Tim Bricknell.

Marsan portrays Ray’s brother Terry Donovan on Ray Donovan, which just wrapped its seventh season on Showtime. Among upcoming projects for Marsan is a supporting role in The Virtuoso, a modern day noir thriller directed and produced by Nick Stagliano.