Amazon unveiled Tuesday that John Leguizamo, Toheeb Jimoh, Ria Zmitrowicz, Halle Bush, Heather Agyepong, Nico Hiraga and Daniela Vega have joined the 10-part global thriller The Power. Emmy Award-winning casting directors Nina Gold (Game of Thrones) and Carmen Cuba (Stranger Things) have brought together this impressive roster of stars that will join the previously announced cast that includes Leslie Mann and Auli’i Cravalho.

The series is based on the bestselling novel of the same name and is produced by Sister for Amazon Studios with Emmy Award-winning Reed Morano (The Handmaid’s Tale) will executive produce with Jane Featherstone (Chernobyl, Giri/Haji, The Split), Claire Wilson (Rocks, Little Drummer Girl, Gangs of London). The series is produced by Tim Bricknell (Trust, Taboo) and is the latest UK produced Amazon Original series. The Power is adapted for screen by writer, creator and executive producer Naomi Alderman, who is working alongside an all-female writers’ room, with every episode also to be directed by women.

Here is the synopsis of the series: “The world of The Power is our world, but for one twist of nature. Suddenly, and without warning, all teenage girls in the world develop the power to electrocute people at will. It’s hereditary, it’s inbuilt, and it can’t be taken away from them. Coming alive to the thrill of pure power: the ability to hurt or even kill by releasing electrical jolts from their fingertips, they rapidly learn they can awaken the Power in older women. Soon enough nearly every woman in the world can do it. And then everything is different.”

Read the character descriptions below.

Auli’i Cravalho (Moana, The Little Mermaid Live, Rise) plays Jos Cleary-Lopez, daughter of Margot Cleary-Lopez (Leslie Mann). She’s curious, judicious and observant like her mother, but the two find themselves at odds. At first she is fearful of her Power, thinking there is something very wrong with her. But this fear soon gives way to dismay when she finds herself unable to control her Power in the same way everyone else seems able to.

John Leguizamo (When They See Us, John Wick, Romeo + Juliet) plays Rob, Margot’s partner, a wonderful and supportive father, but he is struggling as a husband. He’s always been a point of stability and support to his wife and kids, quick to make them laugh, but recently his marriage has cooled. But when the seismic changes caused by The Power impacts the unity of the family he loves, Rob is fearful for their safety but surprised by its effect on his wife and marriage.

Toheeb Jimoh (French Dispatch, The Feed, Ted Lasso) plays Tunde, a young and charming Nigerian with big dreams. An aspiring video journalist, Tunde finds himself catapulted into the international spotlight when his video capturing the effects of the Power is posted to his YouTube channel and goes viral. Suddenly the world takes notice of the change that’s happening, and Tunde determines to investigate the phenomenon, reporting from the heart of events as they spread across the globe.

Ria Zmitrowicz (Three Girls, Mr Selfridge) plays Roxy Monke, illegitimate teenage daughter of feared London crime boss Bernie Monke. Her dad loves her, but won’t let her join the family business, no matter how many times she asks. Frustrated by her lowly position in the predominately male family hierarchy, Roxy is determined to prove that she is far more capable than her brother. When she gets her Power, and as she slowly realises its new unbridled strength, she takes matters into her own hands sparking a chain of events which spiral quickly out of control.

Halle Bush plays Allie. who was given up by her birth parents early in her life, she’s been moved from home to group home to failed adoption to yet more fostering, never spending more than a year in one place. She’s only ever had herself to rely on, especially in her current abusive foster home. So when her Power awakens she takes the first opportunity to escape, embarking on a journey across the US which leads to revelation and transformation.

Also joining the cast are; Nico Hiraga (Booksmart, Ballers, Moxie, North Hollywood) as Ryan, who provides comfort to Jos when she feels most isolated; Heather Agyepong (Noughts and Crosses, Girls – both for theatre) as Ndudi, Tunde’s close friend whose own first-hand experience of the Power on the Day of the Girls serves as catalyst for their investigations into the phenomenon; and Daniela Vega (A Fantastic Woman, Tales of the City) as Sister Maria, a support to Allie when she needs it most.

Ugla Hauskdóttir (Hanna, Ófærð) joins production as director for two episodes, alongside Shannon Murphy (Killing Eve, Babyteeth) who also joins as director for two episodes.

The series is set to go into production in February 2020.