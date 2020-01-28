Click to Skip Ad
‘The Outsider’ Viewership Grows With New Episode High For HBO

Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo in 'The Outsider' HBO

HBO’s adaptation of Stephen King’s novel The Outsider is gaining traction with audiences as its viewership has been boosted with another new episode high. Sunday night’s episode reached nearly 1.5 million viewers across all platforms, marking a significant growth week to week.

The new drama went head-to-head against the Grammys, but it wasn’t that didn’t affect the number of viewers that tuned in to watch Cynthia Erivo and Ben Mendelsohn in the dramatic supernatural thriller. The numbers for the most recent episode is an 11% increase from last week and 22% from the series debut. This marks the second consecutive week of gains for the sries. The 9 PM telecast tallied 988,000k viewers, up 15% from last week and 36% from the series debut. Total viewing for the first episode is now 6.7 million viewers and continues to grow.

The Outsider premiered on January 12 and comes from executive producer/writer Richard Price and producer/director Jason Bateman, who also stars. The series features Erivo as private investigator Holly Gibney who uses her uncanny abilities to help police detective Ralph Anderson (Mendelsohn).

