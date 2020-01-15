Will John Turturro be getting back into the eczema skin of The Night Of‘s New York City criminal attorney John Stone soon?

In the series’ debut season, Stone was thrust into the biggest case of his career defending Pakistani-American college student Nasir (Riz Ahmed) accused of murdering his one-night stand. Now the character is poised to make a comeback.

“We have a couple of ideas but we have to sit down and discuss them, so we’re at that stage so that’s good,” Turturro told Deadline about a second season of the limited series with co-creator Richard Price.

James Gandolfini originally played Stone in the pilot before Turturro took over following The Sopranos actor’s death. The show, based on the BBC drama Criminal Justice, was a passion project for Gandolfini, who is credited as an EP on the series set in a culturally divided New York City 15 years after 9/11.

The Night Of racked up 13 Primetime Emmy nominations including Best Limited Series, with both Turturro and Ahmed nominated for Lead Actor in a Limited Series (Ahmed won).

Also upcoming for Turturro is his Big Lewbowski spinoff movie The Jesus Rolls which he directed and in which he reprises his Hispanic character from the Coen Brothers movie. Jesus Rolls will be released Feb. 28 from Screen Media.

In regards to Turturro’s next feature directorial, “I have something else” said the actor to Deadline today at TCA, but opted to keep mum.