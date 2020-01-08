‘The Moodys’: Fox Set To Make Renewal Decision Soon On Holiday Event Series

Fox is set to make a renewal decision on Christmas holiday event series The Moodys in the next couple of weeks, with entertainment chief Michael Thorn saying the network was “really passionate” about the show.

The network launched the series, which stars Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins as a cantankerous couple, on December 4. The show, based on an Australian series of the same name, hails from CBS TV Studios, which co-produced with Fox Entertainment and was written by comedy veterans Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Tad Quill.

It follows Dan Moody as he returns home to spend Christmas with his dysfunctional family. When he arrives, he’s met with the inevitable madness of a family whose members are all hiding things from each other.

Thorn, who previously said it was envisioned as an ongoing event-series franchise, said Tuesday at TCA that if it was to renew the series it would likely include Christmas episodes as well as other time periods.

He told Deadline, “These are some of the things we’re talking about, how many episodes, how would we launch it and position it in the second season.”

Creatively, Thorn added, he loved the season. “Internally, it’s been one of the company’s favorite shows. The ratings were OK. We also went into it knowing that we’d never had original holiday programming during that time period, we tried something new and we were really pleased to get that cast, we’re having conversations right now about what another installment or season would look like. I don’t think we’ll know for a couple of weeks. It’s something that we’re really passionate about.”