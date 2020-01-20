‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’ Cast Dedicates SAG Award Wins To The Late Brian Tarantina

In accepting the SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, Tony Shaloub, who plays Abe Weissman in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel dedicated his award to Brian Tarantina, who passed away unexpectedly last November at the age of 60.

“With your blessings,” Shaloub said on stage, “I will dedicate this to one of our family, who we lost this year and who we miss terribly, the most marvelous Brian Tarantina. Our brother, here’s to you.”

Tarantina played Jackie, the emcee at the Gaslight comedy club where Mrs. Masiel performs, on the hit Amazon comedy. Last year he was part of the show’s ensemble cast who collected a SAG award.

And Shaloub wasn’t the only one feeling Tarantina’s absence tonight as the cast faces their first SAG awards without him. When the cast picked up Best Comedy Ensemble, the show’s lead Rachel Brosnahan added to Shaloub’s sentiments.

“We are missing, as Tony said, one really, really, really important member of our ensemble tonight, Brian Tarantina. We had such an amazing time with him here last year so thank you so, so much. This is dedicated to him.”

Shaloub won in this category last year too, along with the ensemble cast, and Brosnahan for Female Comedy Actor.