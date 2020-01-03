‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Angers Bass Legend Carol Kaye: “My Life Is Not A Joke.”

She’s played on recordings from Frank Sinatra to the Beach Boys to The Monkees. But Carol Kaye isn’t playing when it comes to the new character who appears to borrow heavily from her persona on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The 84-year-old and feisty Kaye, who made her mark in a largely man’s world of West Coast studio musicians in the 1950s and 1960s as part of the famed “Wrecking Crew” of elite studio musicians, claims a new character introduced in Season 3 of the show – Carole Keen – is somewhat insulting to what the real-life woman accomplished.

“It has nothing to do with me or my history,” Kaye told the New York Post. They took a few things out of my book and created a character that’s not even me at all. A lot of people are saying, ‘That must be you. I love it!’ But I am not a cartoon — and my life is not a joke.”

Kaye is incensed that the show producers never bothered to talk to her.

“Nobody contacted me. I didn’t know a thing about it. I thought that was pretty bad — kind of like slander.”

The cats-eye glasses Keen, played by actress Liza Weil, is parodying her, Kaye claims.

“You have to understand, it’s not easy when you are older and it has nothing to do with you — but people think it is you,” Kaye says. “Don’t get me wrong, I have a sense of humor. But I am a professional. This is like a putdown to me.”