‘The Mandalorian’ Gives George Lucas A Sneak Peek At The Next Great Merchandise Sensation

Disney

Baby, meet Daddy.

The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau has tweeted out a charming shot of Star Wars creator George Lucas holding a Baby Yoda. Lucas seems bemused by the doll, which is part of the Disney merchandising machine line of licensed toys that will be out later this year.

The toys were delayed because Disney attempted to keep the Baby Yoda reveal under wraps, causing a production delay. But pre-orders have been strong for the toy, which comes in various styles.

The Mandalorian show on Disney+ is in production for its second season, expected later this year.  

