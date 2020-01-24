‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Keeps It Simple On The Reasons For Impeachment

On this third day of testimony in the Senate impeachment hearings, The Late Show host Stephen Colbert noted that on day one of the hearings, there were 11 million viewers watching the proceedings.

“That’s a lot of people,” he said. “That’s not Super Bowl ratings, but it’s at least Puppy Bowl ratings. But that’s not fair to compare puppies to US Senators – the puppies still have their balls.”

Colbert said the Democratic House managers were trying to keep the case simple. Congressman Jerry Nadler listed what he called “The ABCs of high crimes and misdemeanors,” listing “abuse, betrayal and corruption.”

Not to be out-done, Colbert gave his 1-2-3’s of impeachment reasons: “Trump never won (one) the popular vote; he’s too (2) corrupt to have the job; and 3 years is really enough.”