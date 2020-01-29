‘The Late Show’: Stephen Colbert Talks John Bolton’s “Spicy Revelations” That Could Affect Trump’s Impeachment Defense

With the opening arguments for Donald Trump’s impeachment trial have ended and it just gives more fodder to Stephen Colbert’s latest installment of Don and the Giant Impeach on The Late Show.

Colbert poked fun at CNN’s coverage on the show as they focused on Sen. Mitt Romney glass of milk chocolate rather than the actual trial. He then went to say that Mitch McConnell doesn’t want any witnesses and it seemed like Republicans were about to follow suit.

Former national security advisor John Bolton offered to testify, but the Republicans refused to call him — until some quotes from his upcoming book “The Room Where It Happened” leaked. Colbert pointed out that the title of the book is the same as a song in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical Hamilton, saying that “It must be written in hip hop.”

Nonetheless, the book contained “spicy revelations” that said: “President Trump told [Bolton] in August that he wanted to continue freezing…assistance to Ukraine until officials…helped with investigations into Democrats including the Bidens…” Colbert celebrated this, saying it’s a “homerun” as evidence against Trump.

“Bolton claims that the leaks have nothing to do with boosting his sales for books, but people are suspicious,” Colbert said, adding that the quotes leaked the same day the Amazon product page went live.

“Now we know how to get trump’s people to gell the truth…give them a product to promote,” said Colbert. He then invited Mick Mulvaney to come on the show so he could play a clip from his new Disney movie Frozen Military Aid before singing the words “quid quo pro” to the tune of Frozen‘s “Let It Go.”

Watch the clip below.