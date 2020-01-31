‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Asks: Can I Get A Witness?

The topic of the day for The Late Show host Stephen Colbert was whether there will be any witnesses appearing at the Senate presidential impeachment trial.

Colbert referenced Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (“pause for booing”) who, Colbert says, believes he has enough votes to stop the move towards calling witnesses. Colbert says blocking witnesses would be crazy, since a poll shows 75 percent of Americans support having testimony. “75 percent of Americans don’t agree on anything – except, maybe, pupplies good, Cats movie bad.”

The big hope, Colbert said, is that former national security advisor John Bolton (“Yosemite Sam off his meds”) will be called. And Colbert had a big surprise, a quick teleconference with Bolton, who was played by a figure familiar to SNL fans.

Watch the video for the surprise reveal at the end.