‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Dives Into A Trove Of “Comrade Turnip Face’s” Incriminating Evidence

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert spent tonight looking into the notes of Lev Parnas, an associate of attorney Rudy Giuliani. House Democrats have released correspondence allegedly linking Parnas with Giuliani and other Trump associates who are accused of being involved in the dismissal of US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Parnas, who was “the inspiration behind the beloved Soviet toy, Comrade Turnip Face,” said Colbert, noted that the House Intelligence committee released materials this week that they got from Parnas. The materials were described as “a trove of ridiculousy incriminating evidence.”

On the scale of Trump evidence, Colbert said, there’s “Very incriminating, ridiculously incriminating, and Rudy Giuliani on Merlot.”

Colbert couldn’t understand why Parnas bothered to write down his scheme on stationery from the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Vienna. “You don’t write the crime down, dummy!” said Colbert. On the crime to-do list: “Put together package, go to DC with package, do my magic and cut deal.”

“He calls committing crime ‘Doing my magic,'” marveled Colbert. “When I do my magic, people disappear!”

The final note on the Parnas list was the most perplexing, a big “Rudy” in bold letters. Colbert said it was “the most incriminating word of all,” but noted, “You have to write it down, because if you say his name three times, he appears on Fox News and incriminates you in a crime.”