‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Offers A Valentine To Adam Schiff

Today was a chance for Congressman Adam Schiff to lay out the Democrats case to the Senate on the impeachment of Donald Trump. What he had to say resonated with The Late Show host Stephen Colbert.

“It was gratifying to see someone taking the Constitutional responsibility of their office seriously,” said Colbert, who said Schiff offered his arguments “clearly, passionately, cogently, and, I believe, courageously.”

The rest of the nation evidently didn’t feel quite so enamored. “So it was no surprise the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter was…Mr. Peanut,” said Colbert, shaking his head. “But No. 2 was…Gritty,” referring to the Philadelphia Flyers mascot in hot water for an alleged assault. “We’re doomed,” Colbert lamented.

But No. 3 on Twitter was the trial, and Colbert ran a montage of Schiff reciting the “greatest hits” of the Democratic accusations. Finally, Colbert got his rock concert moment, and he responded by holding up a lighter and yelling, “Do quid pro quo! Do drug deal!”