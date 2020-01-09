‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Finds Comfort In Donald Trump’s Tweeting

All is well in the world, according to The Late Show host Stephen Colbert. Like many, he expressed relief at the recent turn of events in the Middle East, where the sabre rattling has apparently been stilled.

“I’m happy here is here tonight,” said Colbert. “Been a little dicey the last 24 hours.” He accented his monologue with a graphic stating, “It’s not World War III!” The “not” was shoehorned in, and Colbert admitted, “We made most of that graphic when we were a little more nervous.”

Colbert took issue with how President Trump informed the nation that all is well, mocking the use of a tweet to pass along the crucial news.

But after stating that “all is well,” the “All Is Well Alarm” at The Late Show started sounding. Fortunately, Colbert and bandleader Jon Batiste managed to simultaneously turn the keys to shut down the alarm.

“It’s okay, folks. We’ve achieved Defcon Fine,” said Colbert.