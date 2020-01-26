‘The Late Late Show’ Repeats To Start Airing On Comedy Central, Paired With ‘The Daily Show’ Reruns

In one of the first major synergy moves to be implemented between the two sides of the newly re-merged ViacomCBS, Comedy Central is launching an early morning blended block of late-night encores.

Starting tomorrow, Jan. 27, the block will air repeats of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah at 7 AM, followed by CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden at at 7:30 AM.

The encores will run Monday through Friday on the Viacom cable network. It will feature The Late Late Show episode that had aired on CBS just hours before (The late-night talker tuns 12:37-1:37 AM on the broadcast network). The Friday night edition of The Late Late Show will repeat on Comedy Central Monday morning.

ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish outlined plans to have Late Late Show reruns on Comedy Central as an early post-merger synergy example in his keynote at the UBS Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in December.

With hosts of similar age in Noah and Corden, The Daily Show and The Late Late Show appeal to similar younger audiences and would be compatible companions. Additionally, both have been nominated for Variety Series – Talk for the last two years.