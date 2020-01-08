‘The Last Of The Mohicans’ Series From Cary Joji Fukunaga & Nicole Kassell In Works At HBO Max

HBO Max has put in development The Last Of The Mohicans, a series based on the historical novel by James Fenimore Cooper, from Emmy winner Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective), Watchmen director Nicole Kassell, Nick Osborne (Remember Me) and Paramount Television, where Fukunaga is under an overall deal, Deadline has confirmed. The project had been in development at Paramount TV since last April. Paramount TV and Anonymous Content are the studios. Anonymous Content, Fukunaga’s Parliament of Owls and Sugar23 are co-producing.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Fukunaga and Osborne and directed by Kassell, The Last of the Mohicans series will be a retelling of Cooper’s French and Indian War novel that re-centers the classic tale on the unlikely romance between Uncas, a young Mohican, and Cora, the mixed-race daughter of a British colonel.

The Last of the Mohicans has a long history of both TV and film adaptions. There have been nine film adaptations, beginning with a 1912 version starring James Cruze. A 1920 version starring Wallace Beery has been deemed “culturally significant” by the Library of Congress and selected for preservation in the U.S. National Film Registry. The most recent film adaptation was 1992’s The Last Of The Mohicans starring Daniel Day-Lewis, which won an Oscar for best sound.

It was first adapted for TV in 1957 in Canadian series Hawkeye and Last of the Mohicans with John Hart as Hawkeye and Lon Chaney Jr. as Chingachgook. The BBC made a TV serial of the book in 1971, with Philip Madoc, Kenneth Ives, and John Abineri, which some have called the most faithful and best adaptation of the book. It was followed in 1977 with a TV movie starring Steve Forrest and Don Shanks. Steven J. Cannell produced American series Hawkeye, created by Kim LeMasters, which aired for one season in 1994-95. Most recently RAI made an animated TV series, Last of the Mohicans, which aired from 2004-2007.

Fukunaga, Osborne and Kassell executive produce with Anonymous Content’s Alex Goldstone (Dickinson) and Bard Dorros (True Detective) and Sugar23’s Michael Sugar (Maniac).

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the news.