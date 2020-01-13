The L Word: Generation Q is to return to Showtime for a second season.

The renewal comes ahead of the season finale of the reboot of the classic drama on January 26. The show, which launched on the CBS-owned premium network on December 8, has been handed another ten-episode run.

Season one has followed the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals), Shane McCutcheon (Katherine Moennig) and Alice Pieszecki (Leisha Hailey), along with new characters Dani Nùñez (Arienne Mandi), Micah Lee (Leo Sheng), Finley (Jacqueline Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Rosanny Zayas) and Gigi (Sepideh Moafi), as they experience love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in L.A.

Based on The L Word, which aired on Showtime between 2004 and 2009, the reboot moved from West Hollywood to Silver Lake.

The show follows Bette weaving her way through a contentious mayoral run while co-parenting her and Tina’s teenage daughter; Shane returning to L.A. and embarking on her new career as owner of a lesbian bar while trying to save her marriage; and Alice stepping into the spotlight as host of her own queer-focused talk show.

Meanwhile, PR pro Dani is running communications for Bette’s campaign while balancing her relationship with fiancée Sophie, a producer for Alice’s show. Production assistant Finley and professor Micah are finding their footing in the L.A. dating scene, while Gigi navigates family dynamics with her ex, Nat, played by guest star Stephanie Allynne, who is Alice’s current girlfriend. Other season one guest stars include Megan Rapinoe, Brian Michael Smith, Olivia Thirlby, Fortune Feimster and Latarsha Rose.

Season one is executive produced by showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan with series creator Ilene Chaiken, Kristen Campo, Allyce Ozarski, Steph Green (pilot), and original series stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey.

The announcement was made today at the Winter TCA press tour.

“The L Word: Generation Q took our original series that was revered and reinvigorated it for a new generation and a new era,” said Gary Levine, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc. “The result has been a show that appeals to all generations for its relevance, its fearlessness, its emotion and its fun. I can’t wait to see what Marja, along with Ilene and this talented ensemble, will deliver for season two.”