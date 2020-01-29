Amazon Eyeing ‘The Hospital’ Animated Series From Natasha Lyonne And Maya Rudolph’s Animal Pictures

Amazon Studios has put into development The Hospital, a darkly comic animated series that marks the first project for Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph’s Animal Pictures stemming from the first-look deal it signed with Amazon in November.

Created by Cirocco Dunlap, who works with Lyonne as a supervising producer on Netflix’s Russian Doll, The Hospital follows Sleech and Klak, two brilliant female alien doctors who specialize in rare sci-fi illnesses. When Sleech defies protocol, she contracts a disease from another dimension and our heroes must find a cure before the universe is destroyed.

Lyonne, Rudolph and Animal Pictures president Danielle Renfrew Behrens are executive producing along with Dunlap, the latter of which also wrote for Netflix’s Big Mouth and FXX’s Man Seeking Woman.

“Cirocco is an incredibly gifted and hilarious talent and we can’t wait to share her irreverent and existential point of view: a sci-fi world so deep and so strange and so animated!” the Animal Pictures team said.

Animal Pictures launched in 2018 and brought on Renfrew Behrens, a veteran indie producer, earlier this month to oversee the production company’s slate of original series, in addition to feature and documentary projects.

Dunlap is repped by Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson. Animal Pictures is repped by WME and 3 Arts Entertainment.