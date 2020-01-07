Richard Dreyfuss & ‘Queer Eye’s Tan France To Star In Channel 4’s ‘The Great Celebrity Bake Off’

Oscar-winning American actor Richard Dreyfuss and Queer Eye star Tan France are among the celebrities who will put on an apron and get baking for Channel 4’s special Stand Up To Cancer episodes of The Great British Bake Off.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off, produced by Love Productions, will also feature documentary maker Louis Theroux, The Inbetweeners actor James Buckley, and model and TV presenter Kelly Brook.

In each episode of the five-part series, four celebrities will battle it out to showcase their baking skills, with the winner taking home the Star Baker apron. The shows airs later this year.

Dreyfuss is perhaps the biggest booking. The actor is known for playing Matt Hooper in Jaws, while he won an Academy Award for best actor in The Goodbye Girl in 1977. He is no stranger to light entertainment TV in the UK having appeared on The One Show last year, where he caused some consternation by saying the word “bulls***t.”