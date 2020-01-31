‘The Good Place’ Ends On Good Ratings Note; ‘Evil’ Finale Steady

NBC’s The Good Place came to a tranquil end Thursday after its four-season run, as the supersized series finale of the Michael Shur-created comedy touched season highs with an 0.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 2.35 million viewers.

The finale episode, in which Eleanor, Chidi, Tahani, Jason and the gang finally worked out how to rest in peace, ran 1 hour, 42 minutes and tied its best demo result since its season premiere in Septmber, while growing 10% in viewers compared with last week’s penultimate episode. It was followed by a live post-show special (0.6, 2.06M) hosted by Seth Meyers, then Law & Order: SVU (0.6, 3.62M), back with an original after taking last week off.

ABC won Thursday’s primetime overall in the demo thanks to its doubleheader of Station 19 (1.0, 6.08M) and Grey’s Anatomy (1.1, 5.55M), though both predictably dipped (three tenths and two tenths, respectively) from last week’s crossover that served as Station 19‘s Season 3 premiere. The network ended the night with A Million Little Things (0.6, 3.82M), also down two ticks.

CBS was the night’s most watched network with Young Sheldon (1.0, 8.60M) leading the way for a comedy block that returned from repeats. The Unicorn (0.6, 5.80M), Mom (0.7, 6.01M) and Carol’s Second Act (0.6, 4.64M), all even with two weeks ago, led into the Season 1 finale of Evil (0.5, 3.21M), which was also steady with its last original. The psychological mystery series created by Michelle and Robert King has already been renewed for a second season.

Fox had fresh episodes of Last Man Standing (0.7, 3.93M), week 2 of Outmatched (0.6, 2.32M), and Deputy (0.6, 3.29M), all of which saw a tenth drop.

The CW’s Supernatural (0.3, 1.09M) and Legacies (0.3, 860,000) both rose a tenth.