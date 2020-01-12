‘The Good Fight’: No Plans For Further Reruns Of CBS All Access Series On CBS

The entire first season of The Good Fight, CBS All Access’ sequel to CBS’ The Good Wife, aired on the broadcast network last summer. The move raised the possibility that prior seasons of the streaming drama could get reruns on CBS every summer. That won’t be the case ,Marc DeBevoise, Chief Digital Officer, ViacomCBS, and President and CEO, CBS Interactive, said during the CBS All Access executive session.

“There is no plan to run another season of The Good Fight on CBS,” he said. “We are happy which how the first season did, it was good for raising awareness for the show.”

The Good Fight run on on CBS marked the time a CBS All Access show has aired on the broadcast network since the Star Trek: Discovery premiere in September 2017. There had been a lot of interest in The Good Fight running on CBS, which aired The Good Wife.