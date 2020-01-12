‘Good Wife’s Michael J. Fox Coming To ‘The Good Fight’

Michael J. Fox’s The Good Wife character Louis Canning will guest star on CBS All Access’ fourth season of The Good Fight. The show’s co-creator and EP Robert King made the announcement today at TCA.

Fox received five Guest Actor Drama Primetime Emmy nominations for playing Canning.

Canning is a New York attorney who suffers from tardive dyskinesia, a condition which causes erratic body movements. He uses this condition to his client’s advantage in court to get sympathy from the judge and jury. However, he is a ruthless lawyer and businessman despite being affable.

King also mentioned, what was already announced, that John Larroquette is coming to the streaming spinoff series as well as Good Wife regular Zach Grenier, who played David Lee, and Hugh Dancy.

King said that season 4 of The Good Fight will focus more on “the big mergers” and current “political world.”

At today’s CBS All Access executive TCA session, the streamer’s bosses Marc DeBevoise and Julie McNamara said there were no plans to air future re-runs of The Good Fight on CBS like they did with the first season over the summer.