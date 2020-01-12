‘The Good Fight’ Co-Creator Says The Door Still Open For Julianna Margulies To Reprise ‘The Good Wife’ Role On CBS All Access Series

After the pay dispute last spring between Julianna Margulies and CBS All Access about her making a return as her Good Wife character Alicia Florrick on spinoff The Good Fight, is there a world in which she could still come back in future seasons?

Possibly.

We asked The Good Fight and The Good Wife co-creator/EP Robert King today at TCA who responded, “We’ve stayed very friendly with Julianna, so never say never. I think the bottom line is it all comes down to what (CBS) All Access can do with the money they have. We don’t have Netflix’s massive budget. We’re always living within our means.”

Margulies told Deadline exclusively that she was offered a guest-star rate for The Good Fight, and that the network didn’t want to shell out for the higher fee she earned on The Good Wife.

At last summer’s TCA, CBS All Access EVP or Original Content Julie McNamara said, “We love Julianna, and there’s a long history there. We wanted her to guest on The Good Fight. There was a different expectation as to what that means. It didn’t work out. We have another project in development with her to star. We’d love to see her on the service in the future”, further adding “the deal didn’t work out.”

King told us today he’s currently up to episode no. 5 in the fourth season production of The Good Fight.