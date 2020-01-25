SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details about The Glorias. During Sundance’s “Power of Story: Just Art” The Glorias director Julie Taymor joined Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ai Weiwei, Kerry Washington and moderator Carrie Mae Weems on a panel to discuss how artists push boundaries. While talking about her film, which is set to make its world premiere at the Park City fest, she spilled the beans about a special appearance from a certain someone in the upcoming film about iconic, journalist fighter, and feminist Gloria Steinem.

“I’m going to give you a spoiler,” Taymor said about her film. “You get some of the real thing in there.” Of course, she’s hinting at the fact that the real Gloria Steinem appears in the film which stars Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander as the feminist icon in defining moments of her life.

Based on the Steinem’s own memoir My Life on the Road, Taymor uses her distinct creative, innovative vision seen in films like Frida and Across the Universe to tell this story via a nontraditional lens. She uses a bus on an open highway via five versions of Gloria to detail her journey as an icon of the women’s rights and beyond.

Taymor said that she wanted to create a road story with women because we seldom see them. And if there is a road trip story with women, they end in death (the panel all refer to one particular one which shall remain nameless.

She said the film was shot during the election — which she said “was the cherry on top” because women’s issues talked about today are even more important than they were four years ago. The film not only details Steinem’s life from 1934 to the present but how its a romance between women — not physical, but the relationship that they share with each other. More than that, she stresses how feminism is humanism.

“This not a women’s movie,” said Taymor of The Glorias. “It’s a human movie.”

The Glorias is set to make its world premiere on January 26 at the Eccles Theatre.