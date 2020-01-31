‘The Game’ Reboot Not Going Forward At the CW

EXCLUSIVE: The Game‘s return to television is not happening — at least not for now. The CW will not be proceeding with a one-hour followup series to the 2006 half-hour comedy from the original series’ creator Mara Brock Akil and American Soul co-creator Devon Greggory, I have learned.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Based on the pilot script by Akil and Greggory, I hear the CW brass made the decision not to move forward with the CBS TV Studios-produced project in its current form but were open to redeveloping it with Akil. I hear Akil, after consideration, declined the redevelopment offer as she and Greggory had executed her vision of what a next chapter of The Game should look like.

Written by Akil and Greggory, the new incarnation of The Game was to have a new Baltimore setting. The Idea was for some of the original cast members to come back as the show’s out-of-touch old-timers are determined to help a bunch of knuckle-head new-schoolers navigate the ruthless game of football on and off the field.

The Game, a spinoff from Akil’s long-running UPN/the CW comedy series Girlfriends, ran on the CW for three seasons before being canceled when the network got out of the half-hour comedy business. The show was later resurrected by BET where it aired for six more seasons.