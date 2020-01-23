The Film Arcade Launches New One-Stop Distribution Shop For Indie Films

EXCLUSIVE: Indie film distribution company The Film Arcade is furthering its outreach to indie projects with its newly launched distribution arm The Film Arcade Carousel which will be a one-stop shop for small budget indie films via digital platforms.

The new company will be headed by producer Lindsay Lanzillotta (The Vicious Kind, The Invitation, Obsession) and will serve as a boutique aggregator for indie films under the $2 million range. It will also handle distribution, marketing, and advertising for these films that will release via digital platforms. On top of that, they will hone in on underrepresented voices when it comes to filmmakers, artists, and stories.

“It is our hope that filmmakers will feel comfortable that we can provide experienced guidance of their distribution service options and to have a financially conscious outcome for their film while maintaining a level of control,” said Lanzillotta. “We hope to make filmmakers aware and engage in early conversations of how to plan for this as part of the process of filmmaking.”

The Film Arcade Carousel will work directly with filmmakers to provide and service different distribution/marketing packages based on the filmmaker’s needs and budget. This unique model will give filmmakers access to a platform for their films to be seen in the marketplace and in some cases, if desired, a small theatrical run. Carousel will service its independent filmmakers through existing service deals. The Film Arcade has worked on titles such as GOAT starring Nick Jonas, An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn starring Aubrey Plaza ad well as Love Rosie starring Lily Collins and Sam Claflin. The company has also released hit indie films including Mike Birbiglia’s Don’t Think Twice and Jill Solloway’s Afternoon Delight.

Miranda Bailey, CEO of The Film Arcade said, “As a filmmaker myself, I wanted to start a specialized arm of The Film Arcade to offer opportunities for the myriad of overlooked, original projects that are left out of Hollywood’s mainstream traditional model of indie film distribution. The Film Arcade Carousel will work hand in hand with filmmakers giving them the creative control so often lacking when one just sells their film. We want their films to be seen and will assure that the creators are part of that process.”