‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ Puerto Rico Shoot Canceled Due To Earthquakes

Deadline has confirmed that the Disney+ Marvel Studios series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has suspended its Puerto Rico location shoot due to the recent earthquake.

We were hearing rumblings about this last week, but it appeared that the series’ production would continue. Plans have changed and it’s not clear if production will continue in the Puerto Rico location going forward; most likely elsewhere. Originally, a two-week production shoot was planned in Puerto Rico with cast and crew arriving tomorrow.

Last Tuesday, Puerto Rico was hit with a 6.4 magnitude earthquake in its Southern coast, reportedly the island’s biggest in a century. There was another earthquake on Saturday that shook the island with a reading of 5.9.

Local outlet Butaca del Medio reported today that the production was to occur in the northern part of the island in Arecibo before its suspension.

The series is a spinoff of the Captain America movies and has Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan respectively reprising their roles as the Falcon and Bucky Barnes. It was announced at San Diego Comic-Con that Daniel Bruhl was boarding the series as Zemo.

The Disney+ series will reportedly debut in late 2020.

Yesterday, former U.S. President Barack Obama called out to Americans on Twitter to lend their support to the country following the recent devastation.