‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’: Noah Mills Joins Cast Of Disney+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: The Enemy Within and The Brave alum Noah Mills has signed on to cast of the Disney+ Marvel Studios series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Deadline has learned, joining Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Daniel Bruhl, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Desmond Chiam and Miki Ishikawa.

The upcoming series, a spinoff of the Captain America movies, has Mackie and Stan reprising their respective roles as the Falcon and Bucky Barnes, which Deadline exclusively reported will be directed by Kari Skogland.

It’s been revealed that Bruhl will reprise his role as Baron Zemo while VanCamp will return as Sharon Carter (aka Agent 13), and Russell will play John Walker who is also known in the comics as the fanatic Super Patriot. Specific details about the story as well as other roles are being kept tightly under wraps. Disney has declined to comment. The series, executive produced by Malcolm Spellman, is slated to premiere on Disney+ in August.

Mills is coming off a series regular role in The Enemy Within, which aired for one season on NBC, and he previously co-starred on NBC’s The Brave. On the big screen, Mills also appeared as Nicky in Sex and the City 2. He’s repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and Gersh.