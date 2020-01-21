‘The Expanse’ Ups Three To Series Regulars For Season 5 Of Amazon Series

EXCLUSIVE: Keon Alexander (NCIS, Impulse), Nadine Nicole (Casual) and Jasai Chase Owens (The Deuce) have been promoted to series regulars for the upcoming fifth season of Amazon’s The Expanse.

Lily Gao Courtesy of Noble, Caplan, Abrams

Alexander and Nicole have recurred as Marco and Melba, respectively, and Owens guest-starred in one episode in season 4 as Felip. Alexander appeared in four episodes in season four. Nicole appeared in 8 episodes over seasons 3 and 4 as Clarissa Mao/Melba Koh. Additionally, Lily Gao who recurred as Nancy in five episodes in season 4, will return to reprise her recurring role in season 5.

Based on novels by James S. A. Corey, The Expanse is a critically-acclaimed, award-winning political science fiction series set hundreds of years in the future. Humans have colonized the solar system with The United Nations controlling Earth and an independent military power inhabiting Mars. Desperate for air and water, the series begins with Earth and Mars on the verge of war over the resources found in the Asteroid Belt.

Co-created and written by the Oscar-nominated writing duo Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, the series stars Thomas Jane, Shohreh Asgdashloo, Steve Strait, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Cas Anvar, Frankie Adams, Shawn Doyle, Chad L. Coleman, Florence Faivre and Cara Gee.

Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby executive produce the series along with Naren Shankar, Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Laura Lancaster, Sharon Hall, Sean Daniel, Jason Brown, Daniel Abraham, Ty Franck and Dan Nowak. Shankar serves as showrunner for all seasons.

Alexander played Rami Said on Tyrant and most recently recurred on Impulse and guest-starred on NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service and Pure Genius. Alexander is repped by Authentic, Gersh and Gary Goddard Agency.

Nicole recently recurred heavily on Casual for Hulu, as well as The Village for NBC. She’s repped by Mark Schumacher Management and Innovative Artists.



The Expanse is Chase-Owens first series regular TV role. He previously guest-starred on HBO’s The Deuce. He holds a BFA in acting from the Conservatory of Theatre Arts at Purchase College, SUNY, with theatre credits that include The Tempest at The Public Theatre; A Midsummer Night’s Dream at The Public Theatre and Native Son at Yale Repertory Theatre.

Prior to The Expanse, Gao was seen in the third season of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, opposite Elizabeth Moss. She’ll next be seen in an episode of Netflix’s Grand Army and in the feature film, Rising Suns from director Leif Bristol. She is repped by Noble, Caplan, Abrams and managed by Affirmative Entertainment.