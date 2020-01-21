CBS Television Distribution says it has cleared The Drew Barrymore Show in 85% of the U.S.

Steve LoCascio, Chief Operating Officer of CTD, made the announcement on Day 1 of NATPE.

The daytime talk show, whose exact format has not yet been set, will launch nationwide in fall 2020. It joins a new entry hosted by Nick Cannon as debuting shows making the rounds at NATPE in Miami. The long-beleaguered syndication sector has seen a shot fresh life lately with renewals of shows hosted by Tamron Hall, Kelli Clarkson and Meredith Vieira.

CBS Television Stations signed on as the first homes for Barrymore’s show, giving it access to top markets. The next wave of stations includes an assortment from Nexstar, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Weigel Broadcasting, Scripps, Gray Television, Tegna, Meredith and Mission Broadcasting.

Related Story Sinclair's STIRR Streaming Outlet Adds Election Channel And Top Syndicated Titles, Reports 1.6M Downloads In Year 1

“The response from the station community has been overwhelming,” CTD’s EVP of sales Jonathan Bingaman said. “Stations have really stepped up to support The Drew Barrymore Show, and we can’t wait to bring the show to life this fall.”

The Drew Barrymore Show will be produced and distributed by CBS Television Distribution. Drew Barrymore, Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell are executive producers.

Barrymore has been in the limelight since being born into a noted family of actors, including her grandfather, John Barrymore. Since a breakout early turn at age six in E.T.: The Extraterrestrial, she went on to a range of film roles and in 1995 created production company Flower Films. In recent years, she earned awards and acclaim for her role in HBO’s Grey Gardens, and starred in and exec produced Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet.

Along with her acting and producing activities, Barrymore has also branched into entrepreneurship, founding the lifestyle brand Flower by Drew in 2013. It includes beauty products, a home line, and eyewear.