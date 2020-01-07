‘The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann’ Producer Emma Cooper Establishes Empress Films Following Success Of Netflix Doc Series

EXCLUSIVE: The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann producer Emma Cooper has launched her own production company following the success of the Netflix documentary series.

Cooper, who resigned from Shut Up And Play The Hits producer Pulse Films last year, where she was Global President of Non-Fiction, has established Empress Films.

This comes after Netflix revealed that The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann, which Cooper exec produced for the Vice-owned Pulse Films, was the most-watched title on its service last year. The eight-part series launched in March.

Cooper (below) is in development with a number of high-end factual projects, primarily for streaming services, and will work between London and LA. She has secured IP and is working with top tier talent and emerging directorial, producing and writing talent.

She told Deadline that she wants to continue to look at high-profile cases where the public think they know the story but under forensic light the story may be quite different. One particular project looks at womens’ live and the relationship to the tabloid press.

While at Pulse Films, she also developed and produced projects including Netflix’s Bikram, A&E Indie Films’ No Greater Law, Sky’s Rock and Roll, and Billion Dollar Deals, The People v The NHS and The Last Days of Legal Highs for the BBC.

She was formerly a commissioner at British broadcaster Channel 4, where she commissioned series including The Chicken Shop, Liberty of London and The Secret Life of Students as well as the Cutting Edge documentary strand on titles such as The Murder Workers and The Jihadi Next Door. She also worked for the BBC on Louis Theroux docs including A Place For Paedophiles, Miami-MegaJail and America’s Most Hated Family.

Cooper said, “I am thrilled to be launching Empress at a time when female led companies are sadly still rare and female talent is under-represented at all levels in the industry. It is a wonderful time for non-fiction around the world and I am excited to bring current and diverse voices more into centre frame.”

Cooper and Empress are repped by Christina Kuo at CAA.